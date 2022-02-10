Russia: ‘Bored’ Security Guard Ruins Million-Dollar Painting by Drawing on It

The painting is called ‘Three Figures’ and it was displayed in the gallery as one of the pieces in the exhibition called ‘The World as Non-Objectivity’. The artwork was insured for 74.9 million Rubles which is worth roughly 1 million dollars. It was created by Anna Leporskaya, a student of Russian avant-garde artist Kazimir Malevich, between 1932 and 1934.

The painting was vandalized on 7 December 2021. The guard had kept his job until this week, when his identity was revealed to the public. Two visitors saw the extra details and reported it. The gallery released a statement saying that the damage was done by a ballpoint pen and did not disclose the name of the vandal. The Center added: "The work was inspected by the restorer of the State Tretyakov Gallery the very next day and sent to Moscow. The painting is being restored, the damage, according to the expert, can be eliminated without consequences for the work of art.