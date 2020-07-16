After Receiving Flak, Scotch-Brite Promises To Change Sexist Logo

He further added, "I wondered if all products from Scotch-Brite have this logo. While a lint roller does not carry this, other products like scrub pad/sponge, sink brush, broom, toilet brush carry it. The gender marker is clear when you see that the lint roller, which has a man’s coat in the product pack, doesn’t have it!"

Karthik also wrote that since Scotch-Brite was launched in India in 1990, it's possible that 3M made the logo keeping in mind "user-centric cues" and may have forgotten about it.

Take a look at it: