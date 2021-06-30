ADVERTISEMENT

Scientist Behind COVID Vaccine Gets Standing Ovation at Wimbledon

Dame Sarah Gilbert, who was present at Wimbledon 2021, received a heartwarming gesture from the audience.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists behind the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine at Centre Court's royal box at Wimbledon 2021</p></div>
i

Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists responsible for developing the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine was present at the Centre Court's royal box for Wimbledon's opening match on 28 June. In a heartwarming show of appreciation, Gilbert received a standing ovation from the audience, the video of which has gone viral.

Ahead of the game, an announcement said that some individuals responsible for the nation's COVID-19 frontline response were invited to see the match in the royal box as a gesture of gratitude. Soon after this, claps erupted from the audience, followed by a standing ovation. Gilbert's surprised expression was captured at this point and the video will melt your heart.

Uploaded by journalist Joe Pike alongside the caption, "Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine. Very moving," the tweet has gone viral and received a lot of praise.

Watch the video here:

Here is how users on Twitter reacted:

Scientist Behind COVID Vaccine Gets Standing Ovation at Wimbledon

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

