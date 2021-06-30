Scientist Behind COVID Vaccine Gets Standing Ovation at Wimbledon

Ahead of the game, an announcement said that some individuals responsible for the nation's COVID-19 frontline response were invited to see the match in the royal box as a gesture of gratitude. Soon after this, claps erupted from the audience, followed by a standing ovation. Gilbert's surprised expression was captured at this point and the video will melt your heart.

Uploaded by journalist Joe Pike alongside the caption, "Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine. Very moving," the tweet has gone viral and received a lot of praise.

Watch the video here: