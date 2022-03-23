SC Discusses Whether ‘Nimbooz’ Is Lemonade or Fruit Juice Based Drink

A Supreme Court bench recently agreed to consider whether 'Nimbooz' was 'lemonade' or 'fruit pulp or fruit juice based drink' for the purposes of determining the excise duty on the drink.

The bench was led by Jusice MR Shah and BV Nagarathna and it was formed after an appeal from a company, Aradhana Foods, that demanded the drink be called 'lemonade' instead of its current categorization under 'fruit pulp or fruit juice based drink'.