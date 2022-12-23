Woman’s Sarcastic Thread on Becoming the ‘New CEO’ of Twitter Is Going Viral

Elon Musk has made sure that there is never a dull day at the Twitter office since his takeover. Most recently, he conducted a public poll on Twitter asking if he should step down from his role as CEO.

As expected, many users agreed that he must resign, but Elon being Elon, had more tricks up his sleeves. After the poll results, he tweeted that he will step down only when 'someone foolish enough' will agree to take his place.