Shiv Sena-BJP Are Like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Netizens React to Raut's Statement

Shiv Sena's national spokesperson in a recent statement said that ties between BJP and Shiv Sena aren't like India and Pakistan. Amid talks of a possible reunion of the two parties, most people think Raut's statement has affirmed a lot of speculations.

However, Raut did end up saying that their relationship was like that of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, referring to the duo's recent separation. He said, "We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact."