COVID-19: Punjab Residents Honour Sanitation Worker With Garlands
Janta Curfew may not have been the success most people imagined it would be but in Punjab, people have found a way to achieve the same. Recently, a video of sanitation workers being appreciated by residents in Punjab for risking their lives to perform their duty amid COVID-19 outbreak went viral on social media.
In the video, the sanitation worker can be seen going from door to door collecting garbage. People can be seen honouring him with garlands made of currency notes as well as applauding his commitment to his work. Some are even showering him with flower petals. The residents have their mouths covered appropriately.
Take a look:
The ongoing lockdown in India has given us plenty of hope to hold onto as little acts of kindness emerge from across the world. Recently, a video of a 6-year-old child went viral. In the video, the child is seen donating everything he saved in his piggy bank towards the crisis that’s befallen us.
Tweeting the video, activist Umar Khalid wrote, “Amidst all the gloom, the best thing you will see on the internet today. A 6 year old donates whatever he had saved in his piggy bank for relief for those effected by the pandemic and the lockdown.”
Take a look:
Twitter was extremely pleased with such a generous contribution by a little boy.
One user wrote, “Thanks so much for sharing...If these acts of generosity and pure innocence can't make people understand that there is no real difference, we all are at the end of the day human beings, and the fights about religion is baseless, then i don't know what will...”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)