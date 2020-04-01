COVID-19: Punjab Residents Honour Sanitation Worker With Garlands

Janta Curfew may not have been the success most people imagined it would be but in Punjab, people have found a way to achieve the same. Recently, a video of sanitation workers being appreciated by residents in Punjab for risking their lives to perform their duty amid COVID-19 outbreak went viral on social media.

In the video, the sanitation worker can be seen going from door to door collecting garbage. People can be seen honouring him with garlands made of currency notes as well as applauding his commitment to his work. Some are even showering him with flower petals. The residents have their mouths covered appropriately.

Take a look: