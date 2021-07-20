Meet Sanatan and Savitri, The Viral Dance Duo From Jharkhand
Sanatan and Savitri have over 1 million subscribers on Youtube and TikTok.
Sanatan and Savitri are two siblings from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, who have gone viral across platforms for their dance videos. They dance on Bollywood and regional music, and also create short sketches that have won the hearts of their viewers.
In some particularly viral videos, the duo is also seen dancing in their backyard even as most of it is flooded with water. They have over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and TikTok, and they have managed to gain the attention of a lot of celebrities too.
Their passion for dance is remarkable, and they have stopped at nothing to make videos. Check them out here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.