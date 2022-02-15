Remember Dancing Duo Sanatan and Savitri? They Have Their Own Studio Now!
The brother and sister from Jharkhand first went viral in July 2021.
Sanatan and Savitri are a brother-sister duo from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, who first went viral for their dancing videos. Their moves to Bollywood and regional music whether it is in a farm or in the shed with their animals have won hearts online for their simplicity and creativity. The most prominent video was of them dancing despite flooding in their village, and this stuck with users online.
The two first went viral in July 2021, and have since then only seen their followers grow. Following this, they uploaded a new video where they are seen showing their very own dance studio. The video was uploaded with the song 'Excuses' and captioned, "My studio". They did a "before and after" shot of their studio where the "before" is their lawn and the "after" is the beautifully decorated studio.
We cannot wait to see their upcoming videos shot in this new studio!
