Same-Sex Couple Shares Humiliating Experience of Opening Account at Axis Bank

However, when one customer tried to avail this new scheme rolled out by the bank, she faced nothing but embarrassment and humiliation. Anisha Sharma, a woman from Mumbai, shared her experience on Twitter and spoke about how she had her partner, Bhakti, were shamed for trying to avail a scheme that the bank itself had introduced.

Sharma starts by talking about Axis Bank's campaign, which is referred to as a "charter of policies and practices for employees and customers from the LGBTQIA+ community." Under this charter, customers could open a joint savings bank account with their partners, along with other benefits. The bank also prided itself over being the first bank in India to do so for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Excited about an announcement like this, Sharma and her partner decided to open an account at the Seven Bungalows branch of Axis bank in Andheri.