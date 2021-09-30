Viral Chef ‘Salt Bae’ Opens Restaurant in Turkey, Expensive Menu Shocks Netizens
Right from £11 for a can of Red Bull, to a £236 service charge, a user shared a bill from the restaurant on Twitter.
Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, popularly known as 'Salt Bae' online, has inaugurated his new restaurant in London. The fine-dine restaurant chain called 'Nusr-Et' is also located in other places like New York, Miami, Mykonos, and Beverly Hills, among other places.
He put out a new restaurant announcement on his Instagram, after which more and more people started talking about it.
That's when users noticed the exorbitant prices at his restaurants and started talking about them too. Right from £11 for a can of Red Bull, to a £236 service charge, a user shared a bill from the restaurant on Twitter and wrote, "Salt Bae is the world's greatest living artist."
Some users have broken down the bill part by part and discussed how ridiculous each price is. Here are some reactions:
We guess it's safe to assume Twitter has removed the 'bae' from 'salt bae' now.
