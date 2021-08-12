Netizens Can’t Help but Notice This Detail in Salman Khan’s Picture With Mirabai
The shawl that Salman Khan wore in the picture caught the attention of users online.
Salman Khan recently met Mirabai Chanu, the weightlifter who recently won the silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics. Khan shared this picture on Instagram with the caption, "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!"
Check out the post here:
While a lot of users were in awe of the picture, some people on Twitter noticed a peculiar detail about it, specifically in Salman Khan's shawl.
A lot of users had thoughts after seeing the picture of a deer at the hem of the shawl. Here is what they had to say:
Twitter is a brutal place, y'all.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.