In a bid to help those suffering in times of the coronavirus crisis and lockdown 4.0, actor Salman Khan has organised for a “Being Haangryy” food truck facility to distribute ration to the less fortunate. Looks like this initiative takes from his NGO “Being Human” however he has not made any announcements on any social media platforms regarding it.Mumbai has been affected gravely due to the novel virus, many residents of the state are in dire need of basic essentials, the food truck is a means to help those very residents. The “Being Haangryy” truck with it’s recognisable branding similar to the “Being Human” logo was seen on Mumbai roads on Wednesday, 20 May.Volunteers of the food truck are providing ration in huge quantities to the lesser privileged, in many videos a long quote of people was seen near the truck to receive basic aid.Salman had also requested people to take up the “Anna Daan” challenge and donate basic essentials to the underprivileged. After urging people to take the ''Anna Daan'' challenge, the actor shared a video on Twitter, that features him and actor Jacqueline Fernandez among others who were seen loading bags filled with ration onto a truck.Throughout the lockdown, the actor has been actively posting videos on helping raise awareness on the deadly COVID-19.Sikh Community Helps Frontline Workers by Delivering Pizza We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.