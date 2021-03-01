Meet the Mumbai Teenager Who Left Sachin Tendulkar Amazed
Sachin posted a video on Instagram showing how the teenager impressed him.
Recently, Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen talking about how a teenager from Mumbai left his amazed. Mohammed Aiman Koli was challenged by Tendulkar to solve a Rubik’s cube blindfolded on camera, and he completed it in record time.
Sharing the video, Tendulkar wrote, "Met this young man a while back, and I’m still amazed by what he can do without looking - what most of us can’t do even while looking."
Koli solved the Rubik’s cube in 17 seconds while holding the cube over his head, leaving the master-blaster impressed.
In the video Tendulkar can be seen handing over the puzzle cube to Koli. The boy takes a few seconds to memorise how the cube had been puzzled and then goes ahead to solve it.
"By the way, he's a Guinnes record holder. An Indian guy. We are all proud of him," said Sachin Tendulkar.
The video has over 2 million views on Instagram, which it garnered in less than a day.
At the 2019 VJTI Mumbai Cube Open, Koli clinched a Guiness World Record for the ‘fastest time taken to solve a rotating puzzle cube using feet.’ He achieved this record by solving the puzzle in 15.56 seconds.
