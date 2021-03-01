Meet the Mumbai Teenager Who Left Sachin Tendulkar Amazed 

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen talking about how a teenager from Mumbai left his amazed. Mohammed Aiman Koli was challenged by Tendulkar to solve a Rubik’s cube blindfolded on camera, and he completed it in record time.

Sharing the video, Tendulkar wrote, "Met this young man a while back, and I’m still amazed by what he can do without looking - what most of us can’t do even while looking."

Koli solved the Rubik’s cube in 17 seconds while holding the cube over his head, leaving the master-blaster impressed.