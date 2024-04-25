ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Sabzi-Market Vibe': Internet Reacts to Perfume Which Has Notes Of Dhaniya

Internet reacts to Zara perfume with notes of coriander, pepper, and cardamom.

An internet user named Animesh shared an image of a Zara perfume bottle on X, drawing attention to its unusual blend of scents reminiscent of a desi kitchen: coriander, pepper, and cardamom. He humorously questioned the logic behind incorporating such ingredients into a fragrance, prompting curiosity and amusement from fellow users.

In the tweet, he wrote, "perfume me kaun dhaniya mix karta hai bhai."

The internet had a hilarious response to the bottle having such a curious blend of spices and herbs. The witty responses from the internet range from people calling the perfume a recipe for biryani while others just remarked that the perfume will be incredibly tasty.

One user wrote, "Sabzi market vibe home-delivered."

Another user wrote, "kai mirch aur ilaychi bhi kaun krta"

Here are some other reactions

