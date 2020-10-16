Sabyasachi Makes Uniform For Jaisalmer Kids, Netizens React
Social media users lauded Sabyasachi's initiative but have some concerns.
Popular fashion designer Sabyasachi recently designed uniforms for the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. He took to Instagram to share photos of children who study at the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School dressed in Ajrakh uniforms.
Take a look:
Social media users lauded the designer for going out of his way and designing uniforms for underpriviliged kids.
One social media user pointed out that even though the act was "thoughtful", it might promote orthodox ideas about how women need to worry about "not showing any skin."
Another user pointed out that the girls in the photo were lacking footwear.
One user questioned the positioning of the pockets
Earlier, the designer had shared a design sketch of the uniform.
This initiative has been taken in collaboration with Michael Daube from Citta, a non-profit organisation based in the USA.
"The project would provide young girls in Jaisalmer with an education, and give women in the region vocational skills and the opportunity for economic independence."Sabyasachi
The statement adds, "When designing these outfits, I wanted to make sure, they reflected the region's craft heritage, with the hopes that it would highlight for the young girls the beauty and power inherent to the craft."
