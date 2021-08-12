ADVERTISEMENT

The SabyasachixHM Collection Is Out, & Twitter Is a Mix of Memes and Praises

The SabyasachixHM collection was almost sold out on all apps within 10 minutes of launching.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The SabyasachixHM collection is out today.</p></div>
i

India's favourite designer Sabyasachi dropped a new collection today in collaboration with international clothing and apparel brand H&M. Right from kaftans and sarees to kurtas, trousers and accessories, the collection was a highly anticipated one since it was expected to represent an Indian couture and apparel style at an international level.

The collection went live at 11 am today, and within 10 minutes, almost all of it was sold out. This craze wasn't just limited to shoppers, but even users online made memes and shared their thoughts on the collection.

An online shopping application that carried the collection along with the main H&M app also sold out within minutes of launching.

The SabyasachixHM Collection Is Out, & Twitter Is a Mix of Memes and Praises
The SabyasachixHM Collection Is Out, & Twitter Is a Mix of Memes and Praises
The SabyasachixHM Collection Is Out, & Twitter Is a Mix of Memes and Praises
The SabyasachixHM Collection Is Out, & Twitter Is a Mix of Memes and Praises

Say what you will about the collection, everyone wants to get their hands on Sabyasachi's designs, and this collaboration with H&M is the best chance!

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Unite for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Unite for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT