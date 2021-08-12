The SabyasachixHM Collection Is Out, & Twitter Is a Mix of Memes and Praises
The SabyasachixHM collection was almost sold out on all apps within 10 minutes of launching.
India's favourite designer Sabyasachi dropped a new collection today in collaboration with international clothing and apparel brand H&M. Right from kaftans and sarees to kurtas, trousers and accessories, the collection was a highly anticipated one since it was expected to represent an Indian couture and apparel style at an international level.
The collection went live at 11 am today, and within 10 minutes, almost all of it was sold out. This craze wasn't just limited to shoppers, but even users online made memes and shared their thoughts on the collection.
An online shopping application that carried the collection along with the main H&M app also sold out within minutes of launching.
Say what you will about the collection, everyone wants to get their hands on Sabyasachi's designs, and this collaboration with H&M is the best chance!
