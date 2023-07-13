RPF’s Arrest Of Man Doing Cartwheels At A Railway Station Divides Netizens

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has found itself at the center of a Twitter debate after sharing a post detailing the arrest of a young man who was spotted enthusiastically doing cartwheels at the Manpur Junction station. The incident, which took place on 10 July, quickly gained attention and raised eyebrows among netizens.
The RPF, responsible for ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers and property, took to their official Twitter handle to shed light on the incident. They not only recounted the events leading to the arrest but also posted a video capturing the man's acrobatic display.
Sharing the clip, they wrote, “We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media.
#SafetyFirst”
Since its upload, the RPF's tweet has garnered significant traction, amassing a whopping 198K views and attracting a flurry of social media opinions.
While some individuals praised the authority’s swift action, applauding their dedication to maintaining order and discipline at railway stations, others expressed concerns over the severity of the man's punishment.
Critics argued that arresting him for a seemingly harmless act like cartwheeling was disproportionate and unnecessary, especially at a fairly empty railway station.
Take a look at netizens’ comments here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)