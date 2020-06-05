A touching act of humanity by Railway Protection Force constable, Inder Yadav is truly applause-worthy and is warming the heart of netizens.Recently a video surfaced on the internet where an RFP constable at a railway station in Bhopal could be seen sprinting towards a moving train with a packet of milk for an infant. This was captured by the CCTV cameras at the railway station.The reason Yadav ran towards the train was that Shafiya Hashmi, the infant’s mother had requested Yadav to help him with some food supplies for her child. The train that was going to Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur stopped at the Bhopal station for only a few minutes. Unfortunately, Yadav fell short of time but he didn’t want the infant to go hungry, which is why he sprinted towards the moving coach in order to help the infant, making it just in the nick of time.He was told by the Shafiya that she’s only been able to feed Parle-G biscuits with water to her child and could really use some milk.With his service rifle in one hand and a milk packet in another, Yadav ran to the train reminding us that some officers are a true symbol of protecting and saving the citizens of the nation.People on Twitter lauded his efforts!Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal also tweeted saying:“Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan.”We hope Yadav’s good deed inspires others too!Twitter Cheers Hasan Minhaj For Calling Out Desi Racism (With inputs from NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.