Pakistani Version of Kacha Badam Song With Ramzan Twist Goes Viral

Here's the Pakistani rendition of the viral 'Kacha Badam' song called 'Roza Rakhunga'

Jhalak Jain
Published
The fandom of the viral 'Kacha Badam' song doesn't seem to fade away and this time a Pakistani artist, Yasir Soharwardi, has recreated the tune to celebrate the holy month of Ramzaan. Yasir released the song called 'Roza Rakhunga' on YouTube on April 7 and it now has over 3 lakh views. The song found itself on Twitter and has since then gone viral because of its tune resembling 'Kacha Badaam'.

The original jingle was created by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller in West Bengal, who became a viral sensation after the internet was impressed by Bhuban's creativity. There have been several adaptations of this song and many people over the globe danced to its tune.

However not all viral songs can impress the internet, some are there just for plain amusement just like Yasir's song, 'Roza Rakhunga'. It has netizens riddled with mixed feelings and some of them are wondering why does it feature a cat and a bird!

Read the comments here:

