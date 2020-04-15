Watch: Rosesh Sarabhai Recites Poetry Asking People to Stay Home
Everyone’s favourite show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai recently made a come back on television amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. As people cheered, Mumbai Police took the opportunity to use the popularity of the show to spread awareness through the show’s character Rosesh’s poems. Now, the actor who played Rosesh Sarabhai in the show, Rajesh Kumar, has posted a video of himself reciting those poems - and the internet CAN’T have enough.
Actor Rajesh Kumar, who plays the character, took to Twitter to recite the poetry posted as memes by Mumbai Police. With nonsensical rhymes and silly humour, the poems attempt to convince people to adhere to the lockdown and practice hygiene to fight the deadly coronavirus. Rajesh Kumar’s voice, his twinkling eyes and innocent giggles add immensely to the memes - and the video is spreading like wildfire.
Mumbai police are well known for using their Twitter account to come up with new ways to make the public aware of the need of the hour. Always up-to-date with memes, Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle has often been appreciated by netizens for fighting the good fight...with style.
This was the post they had put up that Rajesh Kumar converted into a video, captioned “Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam
Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam. During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona”
Twitter jumped with applause, appreciating the new ways Mumbai police keeps coming up with to highlight the important issues and spread the right information.
Recently, Mumbai police had posted a heartwarming video of its police personnel talking about the things they would do if they got to be home like everybody else. The police officer’s heartfelt answers craving to spend time with family members won the hearts of many on the internet. It also instilled in many the need to be grateful for the sacrifices of those who are on the frontline of these battles against the novel coronavirus.
