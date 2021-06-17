Ronaldo Replacing Coca Cola With Water Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter
"Ronaldo is the new Elon Musk," said one user on Twitter.
Yesterday, a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo from a Euro 2020 press conference has gone viral. In the clip, Ronaldo is seen moving two bottles of Coca Cola out of the shot and replacing them with a water bottle.
He does this and says, "Agua," meaning water, asking people to drink that instead. The press conference continues a few chuckles later, but the actual repercussions come in in a few hours. Ronaldo's 2-second gesture put the cola company in big trouble as it lost about $4 billion from its market value.
Check out the video here:
The deadpan expression with which Ronaldo caused so much destruction has become the subject of memes on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the best memes:
