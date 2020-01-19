‘Do You Hate Me as I Am a Muslim?’: RJ Sayema’s Video Warms Hearts
In her video, RJ Sayema talked about her interactions with displaced Kashmiri Pandit families living in Delhi.
In her video, RJ Sayema talked about her interactions with displaced Kashmiri Pandit families living in Delhi.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@MirchiSayema, altered by The Quint)

‘Do You Hate Me as I Am a Muslim?’: RJ Sayema’s Video Warms Hearts

The Quint
Social Buzz

Radio Mirchi anchor and radio jockey Sayema shared a video on Twitter talking about her dissertation on Kashmiri Pandits, which she wrote as part of her Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree at the University of Delhi.

In the video, which was widely shared on social media, Sayema recalls asking a Kashmiri Pandit family in Delhi whether her being a Muslim made them uncomfortable or even made them “hate her”.

“I wrote my dissertation on “Internally Displaced People: A Study of Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi”. They narrated their pain and agony to me. I asked them ‘Do you hate me as I am a Muslim?’. This is what they told me,” RJ Sayema wrote in her tweet.
Loading...

‘To Everyone Who Loves Their India’: Netizens React to RJ Sayema’s Video

At the time of writing this, the video has garnered over thirty thousand views. Here’s what tweeple have to say about it.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Social Buzz section for more stories.

    Loading...