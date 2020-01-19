‘Do You Hate Me as I Am a Muslim?’: RJ Sayema’s Video Warms Hearts
Radio Mirchi anchor and radio jockey Sayema shared a video on Twitter talking about her dissertation on Kashmiri Pandits, which she wrote as part of her Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree at the University of Delhi.
In the video, which was widely shared on social media, Sayema recalls asking a Kashmiri Pandit family in Delhi whether her being a Muslim made them uncomfortable or even made them “hate her”.
‘To Everyone Who Loves Their India’: Netizens React to RJ Sayema’s Video
At the time of writing this, the video has garnered over thirty thousand views. Here’s what tweeple have to say about it.
