ADVERTISEMENT

Police Dog Retiring After 8 Years of Service Receives Warm Farewell Online

Rio was a service dog for the Georgia Police Department for 8 years.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Police Dog Retiring After 8 Years of Service Receives Warm Farewell Online
i

Dogs are the unsung heroes of many police forces and they help catch criminals in a way no one else can. Not to mention that they are extremely adorable too! No matter how tough they seem, one still can't help but appreciate how heartwarming their videos are.

A police dog named Rio recently received a warm farewell from the force after eight years of service. The video upload by Instagram page @dog is going viral and has won the hearts of users. Check it out here:

ADVERTISEMENT

The operator on the microphone can be heard saying, "We thank you for your service. You can now get your well-deserved rest." Rio was part of the Georgia Police Department.

Here are some comments appreciating and thanking Rio:

Police Dog Retiring After 8 Years of Service Receives Warm Farewell Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Police Dog Retiring After 8 Years of Service Receives Warm Farewell Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Police Dog Retiring After 8 Years of Service Receives Warm Farewell Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Police Dog Retiring After 8 Years of Service Receives Warm Farewell Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Twitter Reacts With Memes As Rupee Hits Lowest-Ever Mark of 77

Twitter Reacts With Memes As Rupee Hits Lowest-Ever Mark of 77
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×