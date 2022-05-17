Police Dog Retiring After 8 Years of Service Receives Warm Farewell Online
Rio was a service dog for the Georgia Police Department for 8 years.
Dogs are the unsung heroes of many police forces and they help catch criminals in a way no one else can. Not to mention that they are extremely adorable too! No matter how tough they seem, one still can't help but appreciate how heartwarming their videos are.
A police dog named Rio recently received a warm farewell from the force after eight years of service. The video upload by Instagram page @dog is going viral and has won the hearts of users. Check it out here:
The operator on the microphone can be heard saying, "We thank you for your service. You can now get your well-deserved rest." Rio was part of the Georgia Police Department.
Here are some comments appreciating and thanking Rio:
