Ridiculously Expensive Luxury Items That Make Absolutely No Sense
From $185 paper clips to airplane shaped bags, here are some luxury items that will make no sense to the common man.
More money, more problems, right? Wrong. We recently went through some luxury products that have been trolled for having overly expensive and useless products, and honestly, we were so surprised that we found others like them, and the results are absolutely ridiculous!
They won't guarantee any utility, but one thing they will guarantee is bragging rights (or so we hope).
So, here's a list of all the luxury brands that have come under the radar of netizens for their exorbitantly expensive products:
1. Louis Vuitton's $39,000 Airplane Handbag
Louis Vuitton recently unveiled a bag shaped like an airplane, and guess, what? It costs more than an actual airplane! Priced at $39,000 (approximately Rs 28 lakh), this latest product by Louis Vuitton is every middle class mother's nightmare.
2. Gucci's Rs 2.5 lakh Kurta
Gucci recently became the subject of a lot of trolling after they released a "kaftan" for Rs 2.5 lakh. Not only were they criticised for its pricing, but some people even took jabs at the very plain design, and said that they'd find something much better for Rs 500 at Sarojini. Twitter is cold, y'all.
3. Prada's "Luxury" Paper Clip
Yes, you read that right. Prada was selling paper clips that cost $185 (approximately Rs 13,000) and honestly, we just want to know what super-important official documents these will be used for. If you have extra money and nothing better to do with it, Prada surely has a solution for you.
"This paper clip better be able to hold my life together," one user on Twitter wrote.
4. Balenciaga's $2,145 Tote Bag
Balenciaga unveiled a big blue tote bag for $2,145 (approximately Rs 1,57,000), and people on the internet were quick to point out how it was very similar to Ikea's 99-cent sustainable bag. Honestly, I'm pretty sure I've seen this bag at various ration shops and supermarkets too, lol.
5. Gucci's Famous Inverted Cat Eye Glasses for $755
Gucci has definitely struck a chord with netizens when it comes to overly priced products, that, frankly, are not even that good. I mean, nobody here is a professional designer so maybe it's the case of an "acquired taste", but well, we don't get it *shrugs*
6. AMBUSH's Clip Earring for $570
First of all, how is this earring not going to mess up your earlobes forever? You're trying to sell me these literal clips that I have to put on my ears for Rs 40,000? No, thanks.
7. Gucci's 'DPS' Belt for Rs 35,000
And of course, who can forget this recent video of a mother trolling her daughter for buying a Gucci belt that looks exactly like a regular Indian school belt? Check out the very entertaining video here:
8. Tiffany & Co.'s Table Tennis Paddles for $700
Tiffany's website shows a leather and walnut table tennis paddle set listed for approximately Rs 50,000! First of all, wasn't Tiffany's selling jewellery? Selling table tennis paddles out of nowhere is so random... Anyway, whoever can afford buying tennis paddles from a jeweller definitely doesn't have to think about all this
We're still scratching our heads over the hefty price tags these products come with, and we're sure there will be even more ridiculous, more expensive products in the future that will continue to stump us!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.