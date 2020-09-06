Rhea Chakraborty Gets Mobbed Outside NCB Office, Twitter Reacts
Rhea Chakraborty had arrived at NCB's office earlier on Sunday for further questioning.
On 6 September, Rhea Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau's office in Mumbai for further questioning in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Videos of her arriving and being ruthlessly mobbed at the NCB's office have been doing the rounds on social media, with netizens condemning the behaviour.
Take a look at what Twitter users had to say:
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha pointed out how the journalists are openly flouting the social distancing norm that is supposed to be followed amids coronavirus.
Twitter user @journojuno said, "in which world is it appropriate to physically assault any womanlike this ??"
Pritish Nandy called for the National Council of Women (NCW) to intervene in the matter regarding harassment of Rhea Chakraborty.
