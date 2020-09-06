Rhea Chakraborty Gets Mobbed Outside NCB Office, Twitter Reacts

Rhea Chakraborty had arrived at NCB's office earlier on Sunday for further questioning.

06 Sep 2020, 10:51 AM IST
Social Buzz
Rhea Chakraborty gets mobbed.
On 6 September, Rhea Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau's office in Mumbai for further questioning in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Videos of her arriving and being ruthlessly mobbed at the NCB's office have been doing the rounds on social media, with netizens condemning the behaviour.

Take a look at what Twitter users had to say:

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha pointed out how the journalists are openly flouting the social distancing norm that is supposed to be followed amids coronavirus.

Published: 06 Sep 2020, 10:51 AM IST

