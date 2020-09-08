Netizens React to Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest by NCB In Sushant Case
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in Mumbai on 8 September.
On 8 September, actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI. Rhea was arrested in the drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
In light of the arrest, Twitter erupted with reactions.
Take a look:
Earlier, the NCB had arrested Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. They are facing multiple charges under the NDPS Act.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June. Along with the NCB, the CBI and ED are also probing Sushant's death.
