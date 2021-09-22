Watch: Restaurant Denies Entry to Woman in Saree, Says It Is Not ‘Smart Outfit’
Aquila restaurant is located in Delhi and has been criticised for looking down upon Indian culture.
A woman was recently denied entry to Delhi's Aquila restaurant for wearing a saree. Apparently, she wasn't dressed smart and the eatery only allowed people with good clothes or 'smart casuals' to dine.
A video of the incident has gone viral where the management of the restaurant is forbidding the woman from entering on account of her saree. Twitter has slammed the restaurant for its policy and accused it of looking down upon Indian traditional clothes in favour of western clothes.
The video has been posted online with the caption, "Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian saree is now not a smart outfit. What is the concrete definition of smart outfit plz tell me. Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree #sareelove."
Watch the video here:
Since this incident, #saree and #sareelove have been trending on Twitter and many other women have continued to show their support.
A lot of users have reiterated how sarees are some of the most elegant outfits out there, and how prohibiting them because they are traditional is discriminatory. Sorry not saree!
