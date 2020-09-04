Twitter Reacts To Republic TV's Clip With Foul Language
Republic TV is being criticised for airing footage in which a person can be heard using foul language.
The last few months haven't been the best for Indian news channels. From irresponsible coverage to inaccurate presentation of facts, we've seen it all. Adding to this list is the latest mishap by news channel Republic TV.
On 4 September, netizens started criticising Republic TV for airing footage in which a person can be heard using foul language. Many Twitter users have shared the clip, including @arvindgunasekar with the caption, "Yeah. “You heard it on Republic” !"
The video shows the person with the camera getting into a car and chasing someone.
In light of the criticism, Republic TV's official Twitter account wrote, "A reporter's clip using unparliamentary language is doing rounds. The reporter ISN'T FROM REPUBLIC but from another channel & was taking a lift in our car. Questions may be directed at that reporter. Republic will take STRONG LEGAL ACTION against anyone ascribing it to Republic."
Here's how netizens reacted to the incident.
