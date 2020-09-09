Republic TV Employee Quits For 'Ethical Reasons', Twitter Reacts
The employee took to Twitter to explain why she resigned from the channel.
On 8 September, Twitter user @sarkarshanta, claiming to be a Republic TV employee, took to the social media platform to announce that she had resigned from the news channel for "ethical reasons" and was currently serving her notice period. In the thread, she talks about the "the aggressive agenda being run by #RepublicTV to vilify #RheaChakraborty."
In conclusion, @sarkarshanta tweeted, "Whoever is a hardcore #SSR fan, must remember, consuming drugs with her bf isn't the charge, labelled by the family. It's murder & siphoning of funds, which are still being investigated. Being a bengali & a woman, I feel ashamed that this country has lost its tolerance for truth!"
The Twitter thread has since gone viral with many netizens, including celebrities, reacting to the journalist's thread.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.