Twitter Lauds Saif’s Response to Reporter Asking for Taimur on TV
2020 has been one bad news headline after another, and as we try to skim through the grim on our social media timelines, there are times when you also stumble upon news that doesn’t make you sad but it really makes you question what has the world come to. That news is not about a pandemic, it’s not about communal politics, it’s not about the economy...it’s about baby Taimur.
Now we all know, Taimur is no ordinary baby, mostly because journalists and Viral Bhayani wouldn’t let him be one but due to the lockdown and a virus on the lose the world had shifted its focus off him. We didn’t see our social media timelines barraged with his photos, mostly because social isolation has been keeping everyone busy and at home. But on 27 March, when Saif Ali Khan appeared on a popular prime time news show for an interview with reporter Navika Kumar discussing matters like the lockdown and it’s implications, but turns out the journalist was keener on getting some freebies in the form of virtual flying kisses from his son, Taimur.
“I think our viewers would like to get another glimpse of Taimur”,the reporter said. Let that sink in.
She continued with- “If he can give a flying kiss to our viewers or just say bye to them maybe it’ll cheer them on day one of the lockdown”
Before we take a deep dive into how inappropriate a request like that is, we must appreciate Saif Ali Khan for his patience, his brilliant acting skills and his charming sense of humour to not react to an absurdist demand like that. Moving on. What the reporter fails to understand is, Taimur, in fact, is not a source of amusement for the world, he is someone’s child. You cant mooch smooches of a baby just to “cheer” your viewers up. JUST. NO.
And soon after, Twitter caught onto this tweet like wildfire. Here’s what their replies looked like:
And after Saif bamboozled the reporter with his wit, she ended their chat with, “Well’s that’s an important place to be and we can’t disturb him in there.”
Gee! Thank you for letting the kid be in the toilet by himself in peace. We hope he gets to spend the rest of his lockdown without tending to favours like such.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
