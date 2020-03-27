Twitter Lauds Saif’s Response to Reporter Asking for Taimur on TV

2020 has been one bad news headline after another, and as we try to skim through the grim on our social media timelines, there are times when you also stumble upon news that doesn’t make you sad but it really makes you question what has the world come to. That news is not about a pandemic, it’s not about communal politics, it’s not about the economy...it’s about baby Taimur.

Now we all know, Taimur is no ordinary baby, mostly because journalists and Viral Bhayani wouldn’t let him be one but due to the lockdown and a virus on the lose the world had shifted its focus off him. We didn’t see our social media timelines barraged with his photos, mostly because social isolation has been keeping everyone busy and at home. But on 27 March, when Saif Ali Khan appeared on a popular prime time news show for an interview with reporter Navika Kumar discussing matters like the lockdown and it’s implications, but turns out the journalist was keener on getting some freebies in the form of virtual flying kisses from his son, Taimur.