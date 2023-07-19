ADVERTISEMENT
Remember This Viral Chaiwala From Pakistan? He Has Now Opened A Café In London

Pakistan's 'blue-eyed chaiwala', Arshad Khan shot to social media stardom in 2016, when a picture of him went viral.

Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Remember This Viral Chaiwala From Pakistan? He Has Now Opened A Café In London
Arshad Khan, famously known as the 'blue-eyed chaiwala' from Pakistan, has turned his viral fame into a thriving venture by launching Café Chaiwala in the heart of London. His extraordinary journey from a humble tea shop highlights the sheer power of social media.

Arshad Khan shot to viral stardom in 2016 when his mesmerizing portrait caught the attention of millions worldwide. His striking blue eyes earned him a legion of fans, catapulting him into the limelight and opening doors to unprecedented opportunities.

After gaining global fame, Khan also explored opportunities in modeling and acting. However, he remained true to his roots and launched his first café, 'Café Chaiwala Rooftop,' in Islamabad back in 2020.

Café Chaiwala, situated on East London's Ilford Lane, embraces its South Asian roots, catering to the diverse communities of Indians, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis in the area, as per reports.

Speaking to Urdu News, Arshad had shared that the name 'chaiwala' holds a special place in his heart. It serves as a reminder of his humble beginnings and the incredible journey that has taken him from a tea vendor to an accomplished café owner.

Topics:  Pakistan   Chaiwala   Pakistani 

