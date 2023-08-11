Redditor Quits New Job In A Day Due To Long Commute Hours; Sparks Debate Online

ADVERTISEMENT
Residing in the northwest part of Delhi and working in Gurugram, he expressed concerns about the long travel time.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
In a growing trend, employees are openly sharing their professional tribulations on social media, drawing attention to workplace challenges. Among these accounts, narratives of quitting jobs have emerged as particularly relatable and engaging for users.

A recent instance from New Delhi gained traction on Reddit when an employee revealed his decision to quit on his first day due to an extensive commute. Residing in the northwest part of Delhi and working in Gurugram, he expressed concerns about the long travel time, leaving him only 3 hours of personal time alongside sleep.

Despite initial excitement about the job's prospects and on-site exposure, he grappled with the practicality of the situation, pondering over the dilemma of relocating.

Reddit users offered a range of suggestions, acknowledging the commonality of such experiences and emphasizing the value of embracing challenges at the outset of a career.

Topics:  Viral   Office   Workplaces 

