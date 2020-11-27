Twitter Reacts to 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Netflix’s latest show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives, released on 27 November and social media is buzzing with reactions. Right from celebrities to active users, everyone has a take on the show. Based on the lives of four women-- Maheep Kapor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunkey Pandey), and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), this 8-part series gives the audience a behind-the-scenes view of the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

