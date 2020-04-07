Quarantine Fitness: 70-Yr-Old Sikh Grandpa Skipping Rope is GOALS!
It is is easy to become couch potatoes, especially in this time when you have an excuse that applies globally: COVID-19. With the outbreak of the pandemic, it is easy to fall into an endless pit of laziness and lethargy. And fighting the overwhelming feeling of “meh, I’d rather not move” is an actual task. However, a 73-year-old Sikh grandpa from the UK will show you JUST how it is done. Often called ‘Skipping Sikh’, he posts videos of himself skipping rope in his backyard - and is inspiring others to join in!
UK-based Rajinder Singh is a grandfather, but age doesn’t stop him from doing what he loves most and inspiring others while he’s at it. He shares videos of himself on his YouTube channel, skipping rope from his home in Middlesex, UK. Here is a video captioned “Raj Singh the skipping Singh in isolation, aged 73 and wants everyone to get involved as he sets the skipping challenge! Get involved and lets fight Covid-19. God bless you all."
Rajinder Singh is a retired driver and has two children as well as two grandchildren. He often takes part in weekly Park Run, where he volunteers as a buggy driver, transporting those who cannot walk from one place to another. His daughter also posts video of him working out inside the house - and it is all too incredible!
Here’s a video of them racing each-other. And guess what? Skipping Singh beat his own daughter at the game! “I lost a race to my 73 year old dad!! Shame on me! So this weekend I’m getting my running shoes on and get fit as I need to try to beat him!! “ she wrote.
Meanwhile, he’s already inspiring others, some have even started to post their own videos:
All said and done, what’s your excuse?
