Ravi Kishan's 'JNU' Poster Unveiled; Netizens Ask 'Will This Be Fact-Free Too'?

The first look poster for Vinay Sharma upcoming film JNU: Jahangir National University was unveiled on Tuesday, 12 March. The film stars Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Vijay Raaz, among others.
The poster of the film features a saffron map of India, clenched by a hand, which reads, "Can one educational university break the nation?"
Have a look:
Reacting to the poster, a wide section of the audience criticised the upcoming film on social media and called it "propaganda." Many also questioned the timing of the release, which is just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
One user wrote, "Another movie with a political theme, JNU is set for 5 April release. The tagline says, Behind closed walls of education brews a conspiracy to break the nation, Although the J, here stand for Jahangir & N For national... but we all know where things are headed."
"One more propaganda movie on it'd way. JNU," wrote another.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
