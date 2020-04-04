Tata Group Begins To Accommodate Medical Personnel In Their Hotels
The global pandemic, COVID-19 has significantly altered the lives of everyone around the world but for those who are at the frontline, especially medical professionals, are dealing with growing tensions and general anxiety exponentially more than most people. While the nature of their job exposes them to such high pressure situations, Tata group has come forward in their support offering them some much needed relief.
Medical personnel in the recent pass have taken to social media to open up on their horror accounts of having to deal with the judgement that society has thrown their way, making them feel even more isolated than they’ve already been feeling. As a way to thank them for their great service, Tata group opened doors to it’s luxury hotels to healthcare professionals amid the pandemic panic.
Doctors and medical staff shared these photos online and in no time, the pictures went viral.
In Mahrashtra, five Taj hotels listed under the Indian Hotels Company Limited offered to accommodate doctors and nurse treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus. In Goa and Uttar Pradesh, two other hotels have done the same.
Pictures of the BMC medical professionals staying at the hotels, a picture of a welcome message by one of the Tata Group’s hotels, The President, have gone viral after NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule shared it on twitter saying-
“The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis. Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions,”MP Supriya Sule
The IHCL confirmed the statement and spoke about how they wanted to act upon their responsibilities towards their community and building on their dedication towards that sentiment, they are beginning to offer rooms to medical workers who are working to combat the spread of COVID-19 reported Indian express.
“These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center. We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis.”
Twitter lauded the Tata group for this act of generosity
