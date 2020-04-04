Tata Group Begins To Accommodate Medical Personnel In Their Hotels

The global pandemic, COVID-19 has significantly altered the lives of everyone around the world but for those who are at the frontline, especially medical professionals, are dealing with growing tensions and general anxiety exponentially more than most people. While the nature of their job exposes them to such high pressure situations, Tata group has come forward in their support offering them some much needed relief.

Medical personnel in the recent pass have taken to social media to open up on their horror accounts of having to deal with the judgement that society has thrown their way, making them feel even more isolated than they’ve already been feeling. As a way to thank them for their great service, Tata group opened doors to it’s luxury hotels to healthcare professionals amid the pandemic panic.