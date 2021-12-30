Watch: Ratan Tata's 'Down to Earth' Birthday Celebration Wins Hearts Online

Shantanu Naidu, the young man in the video, joined Tata three years ago and has since developed a close relationship with the chairman. Reports suggest that the two have since then had a great mentor-protege relationship, which is why Ratan Tata chose to make Shantanu a part of his celebration.

The video has earned praise online for how simple the celebration of the birthday is, despite Tata being an industrialist. Others have showed their admiration for how he chose to do something different from the usual lavish parties. The video was also shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, who wrote, "A charming scene with the unassuming #RatanTata on his 84th birthday."