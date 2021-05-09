Rasika Dugal Recites a Poem for All Mothers on Their Special Day

Mother's Day this year comes with an increased sense of respect and gratitude for all mothers. As most of us continue working within the confines of our home, it is only now that we realize how difficult it is to run a household, something our mothers have done so well; making it seem a lot easier than it actually is.

Power Point and Excel pale in comparison to these heroes who manage and run everything with an ever-glowing smile on their face. Here's a small poem thanking them for their sheer dedication and love that becomes the binding force of the house.

Poetry: Abhinav Nagar

Narration: Rasika Dugal

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Producer: Divya Talwar