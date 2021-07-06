Ranveer Singh's Insta Sums up the Lockdown in 10 Hilarious Memes

As Ranveer Singh turns 36 today, we took a look at how he spent his lockdown, and realised that it makes up for some hilarious meme content. Right from donning the most daring costumes to having the most 'hatke' attires at all occasions, Ranveer has never failed to make a mark, and the lockdown is no different. Here's why Ranveer's Instagram is a literal repository of memes just waiting to be made!