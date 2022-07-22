Ranveer Singh's Latest Nude Photoshoot Has Twitter Buzzing With Memes
"You were laughing at this clothes, what will you do now?" wrote a user on Twitter.
Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot with Paper Magazine has caught everyone’s attention specifically because of his daring nude photos in it. In the interview with the magazine, where he is dubbed the “Last Bollywood Superstar,” Singh even said, “I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t.” And that’s exactly what he did!
Check out the pictures here:
We are all aware that desi Twitter can make memes out of literally anything, and this photoshoot was definitely a gold mine. Here are some of the best memes:
Which one was your favourite?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.