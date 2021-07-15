Rajasthan: Sweeper Clears Administrative Service Exams to Become Collector
Asha Kandara was working as a sweeper to support her family while she awaited her RAS exam results.
Asha Kandara, a woman who used to sweep the streets of Jodhpur, Rajashtan recently passed the Rajasthan Administrative Service exams, and will soon be given the post of a deputy collector.
Having given the exam two years ago, Asha was unable to receive her results because of the delay caused due to COVID-19. To keep her family afloat during this time, she took up the job of a sweeper. A mother of two, Asha separated from her husband eight years ago, and has since then brought up her children on her own.
In an interview with Times Now, Asha says that the discrimination she faced in society was the thing that ultimately became her inspiration to change her life. She believes that everything she has been able to achieve is the product of her hard work.
She also mentioned that she wanted to become an IAS officer, but could not appear for the exams due to age-related restrictions.
With her new qualification, she aims to better society and help people in need to the best of her capabilities.
(With inputs from Times Now).
