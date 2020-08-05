'Rahul Modi' Cracks UPSC Exams, Twitter Reacts With Memes
A certain 'Rahul Modi' caught internet's attention and how.
It doesn't take long for netizens to find something unusual and interesting and create a meme fest out of it. On Tuesday, a certain 'Rahul Modi' caught the internet's attention after securing AIR of 420 in the civil services exams. The obvious connection to India's rival politicians Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi was not going to be missed and netizens had a gala time meme-ing the situation.
Take a look:
This meme explaining the plight of AIR 1 holder is quite accurate.
One user called it "the merger of the century!"
Rahul Modi would not have imagined this would happen.
