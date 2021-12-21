Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter
Marketing stunt or not, this banter is still VERY entertaining.
It all started when Netflix India's Twitter handle asked users what they preferred more, books or movies. Chetan Bhagat replied to this and said, "My books, and movies based on them."
R Madhavan took a dig at his statement and this is what triggered a LONG banter on Twitter that kept users entertained last night. Even though it was actually a set-up to promote Madhavan's new show 'Decoupled' on Netflix, where Bhagat also makes an appearance, it was still fun to watch.
Check it out here:
People started picking up on the fact that this was a marketing gimmick, and R Madhavan revealed it too after some users started talking about it.
