ADVERTISEMENT

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

Marketing stunt or not, this banter is still VERY entertaining.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chetan Bhagat and R Madhavan fight on Twitter as part of a promotion stunt for Netflix show 'Decoupled'.</p></div>
i

It all started when Netflix India's Twitter handle asked users what they preferred more, books or movies. Chetan Bhagat replied to this and said, "My books, and movies based on them."

R Madhavan took a dig at his statement and this is what triggered a LONG banter on Twitter that kept users entertained last night. Even though it was actually a set-up to promote Madhavan's new show 'Decoupled' on Netflix, where Bhagat also makes an appearance, it was still fun to watch.

Check it out here:

ADVERTISEMENT
Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

People started picking up on the fact that this was a marketing gimmick, and R Madhavan revealed it too after some users started talking about it.

Also Read

IAS Officer Posts Pic of Himself Cooking, Desis Ask Him to Turn On Stove First

IAS Officer Posts Pic of Himself Cooking, Desis Ask Him to Turn On Stove First

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT