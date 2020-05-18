With the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown taking off in different parts of the country, many are dreading the idea of staying indoors. These unprecedented times have forced us to shrink our lives in a way that it fits within the four-walled moulds of our new reality. But what happens when even the four walls start getting to you? When spaces of comfort start to feel like spaces of confinement instead?Taking inspiration from this, designer Amrit Pal Singh’s new series, ‘The Rooms Project’, reimagines our quarantine spaces through a creative gaze. “My new series will be exploring rooms I would love to quarantine in,” he writes on Instagram.As a part of the series, he has designed seven rooms. The core design philosophy of each room is rooted in pop culture. From The Simpsons living room to the room containing the Mirror of Erised in Harry Potter, ‘The Rooms Project’ focuses on the sense of adventure that ties these different spaces. And how creativity and adventure can be used to make this quarantine time a tad more bearable.Take a look:1. The Classroom With the Mirror of Erised2. The Simpsons Living RoomSingh writes, “This one is the one with the least sense of adventure but I feel most of us are living the quarantine like Homer Simpson and that is not necessarily a bad thing as long as you stay inside.”3. Jerry’s Room from Tom & JerrySingh writes about the elements he incorporated while making Jerry’s room and why. “Jerry had a very noticeable taste and craftsmanship for all the rooms he had. So I combined a bunch of them and made my own variant. A bed made of fish can and bottle caps, a lamp made of thread spools and thimble, and portraits of his loved ones.”4. The Room With Aladdin’s Lamp5. Murph’s Room From Interstellar6. Bilbo Baggin’s Study (Lord of The Rings)“This room is Bilbo Baggin's study, where he writes There and Back Again: A Hobbit's Tale. It's a dream to quill down stories in a room full of books!”7. Vincent Van Gogh’s BedroomWhen Fiction Predicted the Reality of the Novel Coronavirus