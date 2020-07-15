Men's Product Company Called Out on Twitter For Sexist Nude Ads
'Qraa Men' is being slammed for its sexist ads that promote toxic masculinity.
'Qraa Men,' a men's grooming products company, recently got called out for a very sexist marketing campaign on social media. The company's Instagram handle is @qraamen and it has close to 30,000 followers. On Wednesday, netizens took to Twitter to post screenshots of some of Qraa Men's Instagram posts. They criticised the brand for objectifying women in their marketing campaign, which used nude photos of women to sell products.
A social media user wrote, "As a woman I’m offended, as a marketeer I’m offended. Approving something like this shows how ill informed is the team which has ended in trivialising an important offering of men hygiene and grooming."
Twitter user Sonali aggarwal slammed the company for and implying and propagating toxic ideas of masculinity.
Twitter user who goes by the handle @RamdayalFrankie criticised the company for "blatant objectification of women" and "degrading men."
Even though the Instagram posts featuring nude women have been taken down by the company, there are other equally damaging ones.
For example, the caption for this beard oil product's ad reads, "Only Qraamen get to see, and seed."
Here's another post that highlights the importance of a skin care routine by objectifying women. The caption reads, "Your complete skincare regimen to woo and get a girl—or all of them—at qraamen dot com"
The caption for the following post reads, "Good guys don't get to get inside. Become hot if you want that cake—with Qraa Acne Clearing Face Wash.#WhatSheSays #WhatSheMeans"
