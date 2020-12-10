Punjab Family Refuses Gifts, Sets Up Donation Box for Farmers

When asked what inspired this decision, the groom in a statement to ANI said, “This is our struggle & we all must fight it together.”

Farmers all over India have been protesting the three farm bills (Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020) passed in parliament for weeks now, and any resolution seems like a distant possibility after several discussions with the government.