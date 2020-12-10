Punjab Family Refuses Gifts, Sets Up Donation Box for Farmers
The family took this step to show their solidarity with the protesting farmers.
A family in Punjab set up a donation box at their wedding, instead of accepting gifts, which is something that people usually do. The family has taken this step to show their support for the ongoing farmers’ protests and will donate all of the collected money towards the cause, reported news agency ANI.
When asked what inspired this decision, the groom in a statement to ANI said, “This is our struggle & we all must fight it together.”
Farmers all over India have been protesting the three farm bills (Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020) passed in parliament for weeks now, and any resolution seems like a distant possibility after several discussions with the government.
