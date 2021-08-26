Pune Banker Feeds Over 30 Parrots Every Day During Lockdown
Radhika Sonawane is a finance professional that fed and cared for these parrots every day since the lockdown.
Right from getting back to old hobbies to cultivating new ones during the lockdown, we've done it all. Some might have chosen baking or gardening, but this woman from Pune has a completely different passion.
Radhika Sonawane, a finance professional from Pune has befriended and cares for over a dozen parrots since the lockdown began, according to a report by ANI.
“Earlier, Indian ringneck parakeet used to come but later on Alexandrine parakeet started coming here in large numbers. They come here every day. There is some kind of bond I have developed with them,” says Sonawane.
She also talked about how she formed a bond with them and how they kept increasing in number.
"I started observing from their timing to what they eat. Eventually, they started trusting and coming here. Many of them prefer hand-feeding too," she said.
To accommodate the birds better, she has dedicated one balcony of her house for the birds, and has also installed several bird feeders on the window.
She also revealed that initially the number was low, but now it has gone up to 30-40 birds each day.
What a unique and heartwarming instance of the bond between humans and animals!
