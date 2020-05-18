Behold, for we’ve found the ultimate corona hero in Akshay Kothawale, a Pune-based rickshaw driver who has been going out of his way to help needy migrants who are stranded and struggling to go home amidst the pandemic. He has been preparing food for almost 400 people every day, according to the report, and then going out and distributing the same amongst the needy.According to a report by NDTV, the 30-year-old autorickshaw driver had saved up Rs 2 lakh for his wedding.Naturally, the ceremony stands postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown but this hasn’t dampened his spirits. He has chosen to use that money to feed needy migrant workers on the streets of Pune.Kothawale’s efforts extend beyond that: he has also been offering free rides to senior citizens and pregnant women. He has been driving these people to the clinic in his vehicle. And when he’s out and about the city, he also tries to create awareness in whatever way he can by urging people to stay protected and safe. He has set up a loudspeaker on his rickshaw through which he communicates the need to stay indoors.He has also distributed masks and sanitisers to many in the city.While speaking to NDTV, Kothawale explained that he wasn’t alone in this noble cause. His friends have also been helping him out. He said, “I decided to use my savings for the cause and some of my friends also chipped in.” Together, they’ve all set up a kitchen where food is regularly prepared. With the funds that they currently have, Kothawale and his friends will be able to continue this kindness until 31 May.(With inputs from NDTV)Lockdown: Sonu Sood Arranges For More Buses To Take Migrants Home We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.