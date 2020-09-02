Twitter Can't Keep Calm As PUBG Ban Memes Take Over
The pain is too real for PUBG fans.
When the first wave of Chinese app ban hit India in August, many sighed with relief that PUBG had gone untouched. Unfortunately, that has changed. On Wednesday, 2 September, the Ministry of Information & Technology banned 118 Chinese mobile apps in the country, including the crowd favourite PUBG.
Here's how netizens are reacting to this news:
The banned apps include PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat Reading among others. The government blocked 118 mobile apps which it said are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.”
